Miami-Dade's unsafe structure's board frustrated by delays

MIAMI (AP) — Miami-Dade County's Unsafe Structure's Board is under pressure to speed up the process for reviewing problematic structures following the collapse of the Champlain Towers South a month ago.

Before the tower collapsed June 24, the county board already had a backlog of 1,000 unsafe-structure cases, the Miami Herald reported.

Now, starting this week, an engineer's report declaring a building structurally safe is required before an extension can be granted when recertifications are so overdue they have been referred to the unsafe structures board, the newspaper reported.

If a building can't get an engineer's endorsement that quickly, residents would have to be evacuated, Spencer Errickson, supervisor of the county's Unsafe Structures division, said at a meeting Wednesday.

It was the first time the board has met since the tower, which was undergoing a 40-year recertification, collapsed, killing at least 97 people.

Members of the board that hears enforcement cases brought by county and city inspectors against buildings deemed unsafe or out of compliance said they want to crack down on delays rather than defer them to future meetings, the Herald reported.