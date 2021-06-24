Miami-area condo collapses; massive rescue mission underway

In this image made from video, fire rescue crews are on the scene of a building collapse in Surfside, Miami, FL., early Thursday, June 24, 2021. A partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, according to a tweet from the department's account. Miami Dade Fire Rescue is conducting search and rescue. Authorities had no word yet on casualties, or details of how many people lived in the building.
The sea-view side of a beachfront condo tower collapsed in the Miami-area town of Surfside early Thursday, drawing a massing response from emergency services.
By WILFREDO LEE
Associated Press
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The sea-view side of a beachfront condo tower collapsed in the Miami-area town of Surfside early Thursday morning, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal and sending a cloud of debris throughout the neighborhood.
Scores of rescue units rushed to the partially collapsed building and firefighters were seen pulling survivors from the concrete debris.
Santo Mejil, 50, told the Miami Herald his wife called him from the building, where she was working as an aide for an elderly woman.
“She said she heard a big explosion. It felt like an earthquake,” Mejil told the newspaper. He said she later called him and said rescuers were bringing her down.
Authorities had no word yet on casualties or details of how many people lived in the building.
Miami Dade Fire Rescue was conducting search and rescue operations, and said in a tweet that more than 80 units were “on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments.”
“We’re on the scene so it’s still very active,” said Sgt. Marian Cruz of the Surfside Police Department. “What I can tell you is the building is twelve floors. The entire back side of the building has collapsed.”
Victor Cohen, who lives nearby, told television station WPLG the building had been undergoing a major renovation when the ocean front wing “collapsed like a pancake.”