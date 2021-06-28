Mexico central bank swats down banking magnate over Bitcoin

Mexico’s central bank on Monday swatted down the cryptocurrency enthusiasm expressed over the weekend by one of the country's leading bankers.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, a magnate with large operations in retail, banking and television who has been seen as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s closest business ally, wrote in his social media accounts Sunday that Bitcoin is a good investment. He said his Banco Azteca was working on ways to allow the public to buy the cryptocurrency.

“Bitcoin is a good way to diversify your investment portfolio and I think every investor should study cryptocurrencies and their future,” Salinas Pliego wrote. “At Banco Azteca, we are working to bring them to our customers and continue promoting freedom.”

But Mexico’s central bank issued a public warning Monday, saying banks in Mexico are not allowed to conduct transactions with cryptocurrencies. It cited the volatility of cryptocurrencies and the fact they are not backed by any government.

“This country's financial institutions are not authorized to conduct or offer to the public transactions with virtual assets like Bitcoin,” the Bank of Mexico said in a statement.