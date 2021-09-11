Mets, Yankees and more pay tribute on 9/11 20th anniversary

“For me, especially when this date comes by every year, it is difficult to kind of look back, and the images, for me and I’m sure a lot of people, are still very vivid in their minds," Piazza said. "I think it’s a wonderful thing that we do, continue to honor them.”

In a sign, perhaps, of how much healing has happened since, fans in Queens booed loudly when Yankees star DJ LeMahieu was introduced for the game's first at-bat.

Both teams wore hats representing New York’s first responders, two years after Mets slugger Pete Alonso said the league rejected his proposal for specially designed caps doing the same. Alonso instead had custom cleats made for each of his teammates — without asking MLB for permission — and later donated his shoes to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Alonso, who was 6 years old and living in Tampa, Florida, at the time of the attacks, has made multiple visits to the museum and was at Ground Zero on Saturday morning, part of ongoing work he’s done to benefit 9/11 survivors still plagued by health woes caused by exposure to the rubble.

“Today is a day of remembrance,” Alonso said. “Not just that day, but there’s still people being impacted every single day.”