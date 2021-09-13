Met Gala returns Monday with star power after pandemic delay

“Fashion is both a harbinger of cultural shifts and a record of the forces, beliefs and events that shape our lives,” said Max Hollein, the Met’s director, in a statement.

Considered fashion's biggest night, A-list guests from music, film, TV and beyond are encouraged to embrace the theme of the new exhibition each year as they slowly make their way up the museum's red-carpeted stairs. Interpretation is everything when it comes to how they dress — and how they enter.

Billy Porter shut down the red carpet in 2019 when he arrived in sun god gold on a litter carried by six shirtless men in an ode to Ancient Egypt when the theme was high camp. It was the same year Lady Gaga stripped down to a bedazzled black bra and matching undies before the media throng after designer Brandon Maxwell helped her out of three clothing changes, including a huge pink outer layer that ballooned in the breeze.

The official dress code this year is “American Independence,” which leaves plenty of wiggle room for interpretation.