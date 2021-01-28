Merriam-Webster dictionary adds 'second gentleman' to describe Doug Emhoff's role

Doug Emhoff is racking up several firsts as second gentleman of the United States.

He is the first male spouse of a vice president; he is the first Jewish spouse of an American vice president; and on Thursday he became the catalyst for a first dictionary entry. Merriam-Webster added "second gentleman" to its esteemed dictionary, defining the term as, "the husband or male partner of a vice president or second in command of a country or jurisdiction."

Emhoff noted the addition tweeting: "Well, now it's official."

Emhoff, a lawyer formerly based in Los Angeles, has been married to Vice President Kamala Harris since 2014. On Inauguration Day, he severed all ties with his law firm DLA Piper, where he had practiced law in intellectual property and technology and its media, sports and entertainment sector, according to the firm website.

He will begin teaching an entertainment law class at Georgetown Law as a professor this week, according to his office.