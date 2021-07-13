Mental competency of woman in anti-Asian assault questioned

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor raised questions Tuesday about the mental competency of a 57-year-old woman who is jailed on racial bias charges and other allegations after being accused of making anti-Asian comments and striking a shopper’s young son at an upscale Las Vegas Strip retail center.

The woman, Shelly Ann Hill, told a judge that she didn’t understand how she could be charged with a hate crime, asked to be released from jail without bail, then moments later pleaded no contest in a separate misdemeanor trespassing case for which she was sentenced to time served.

“Am I going home?” she asked the judge.

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia told Deputy Clark County District Attorney Leah Beverly that it will be up to Hill’s public defenders to seek an evaluation of whether Hill understands the charges against her.

Hill also faces felony child abuse and misdemeanor battery charges of striking the 6-year-old boy, who is Asian, on July 5 at The Shops at Crystals. He did not suffer any visible injuries, police said. Hill was arrested five days later.

The boy’s mother posted cellphone footage to TikTok last week showing part of the confrontation. It has received more than a million views on the social media app.