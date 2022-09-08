 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Memphis Police say shooting suspect killed 4, wounded 3 during hours-long rampage

  • 0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Police say shooting suspect killed 4, wounded 3 during hours-long rampage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This machine shop hires the blind to make aerospace parts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News