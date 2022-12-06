 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Memphis police officer injured, suspect killed in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis police officer was shot and a suspect was killed Monday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department.

The department said in a tweet that the officer was struck multiple times at 9:15 p.m. in the neighborhood of Oakhaven, just north of the Tennessee-Mississippi border. The officer was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The suspect, who fired multiple shots at the officer, was pronounced dead at the scene, the tweet said.

Police did not identify the officer or the suspect and gave no details about what led up to the shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is expected to investigate the shooting.

