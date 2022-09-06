Memphis police identify body of Eliza Fletcher, Champions League preview, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending news for today, Sept. 6.

Eliza Fletcher

Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning.

The news followed an exhaustive search throughout the long weekend with dogs, ATVs and a helicopter in a case that has drawn national media attention and is already becoming a source of partisan controversy over criminal sentencing and parole.

U.S. Marshals arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near to where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit.

Read more about it here:

UEFA Champions League

In this unusual season for European soccer, the World Cup in Qatar has split the Champions League into a sprint and a marathon.

The group stage kicks off Tuesday and squeezes six rounds of games into eight full weeks, with the last group matches on Nov. 2.

The congestion is caused by the shutdown of top-tier European soccer during a World Cup being played from Nov. 20-Dec. 18 in Qatar’s cooler months.

In a normal season, teams never play Champions League games in consecutive weeks and the group stage would run into mid-December.

Get more info here:

Champions League is a group-stage sprint; marathon to final The Champions League group stage kicks off Tuesday with an unusual schedule in this unique World Cup season. The tournament in Qatar has split the world's top club competition into a sprint and a marathon. The group stage squeezes six rounds into eight weeks and ends Nov. 2. Congestion was caused by shutting down top-tier European soccer during the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup. Teams never usually play Champions League groups in consecutive weeks but this season must do so three times. It adds up to a 59-day group stage then a 220-day wait for an untypically late final on June 10.

Fairview fire Hemet

Southern California Edison reported “circuit activity” at about the same time the first flames from a wildfire near Hemet were reported, the utility company said of the area where a fast-moving blaze has killed two people and injured another and burned at least seven structures.

It’s unclear what the circuit activity was or whether Edison’s equipment played a role in starting the fire. Edison reported the incident Monday evening with the Public Utilities Commission as the Fairview fire quickly spread. Fire officials on Tuesday morning said the fire has burned 2,400 acres and the cause remains under investigation.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the Fairview fire, especially those who have lost loved ones and suffered injuries,” said David Eisenhauer, a spokesperson for Edison.

Find out more here:

Deadly fire near California city of Hemet began at about the same time Edison reported ‘circuit activity’ LOS ANGELES — Southern California Edison reported “circuit activity” at about the same time the first flames from a wildfire near Hemet were reported, the utility company said of the area where a fast-moving blaze has killed two people and injured another and burned at least seven structures. It’s unclear what the circuit activity was or whether Edison’s equipment played a role in starting the ...

***

Get more of today's trending news here:

Apple event

Jennifer Lawrence

Saskatchewan stabbings