Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols' death

WARNING: The video above contains graphic material that some viewers may find disturbing. Additional videos may be viewed below.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother.
The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all Black, were charged with murder in Nichols' death.
The footage shows police savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes while screaming profanities at him throughout the attack. The Nichols family legal team has likened the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.
“I’m going to baton the (expletive) out you,” one officer can be heard saying. His body camera shows him raise his baton while at least one other officer holds Nichols.
After the first officer roughly pulls Nichols out of his car, Nichols can be heard saying, “I didn't do anything,” as a group of officers begins to wrestle him to the ground.
“Get on the ground!," one officer yells, as another is heard yelling “Tase him! Tase him!”
Nichols calmly replied soon after being wrestled to the pavement, “OK, I’m on the ground.” Moments later, as the officers continue to yell, Nichols says, “Man, I am on the ground.”
An officer yells, “Put your hands behind your back before I break your (expletive).” Moments later, an officer yells, “(Expletive), put your hands behind your back before I break them.”
“You guys are really doing a lot right now,” Nichols says loudly to the officers. “I’m just trying to go home.”
“Stop, I’m not doing anything” he yells moment later.
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols seated leaning against a car during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
HOGP
The camera is briefly obscured and then Nichols can be seen running as an officer fires a Taser at him. The officers then start chasing Nichols.
After the beating, officers milled about for several minutes while Nichols lay propped up against the car, then slumped onto the street.
Cities across the country braced for large demonstrations. Nichols’ relatives urged supporters to protest peacefully.
Police-issued body worn camera video at a second location, a residential neighborhood. There is no audio for the first minute.
Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis described the officers' actions as “heinous, reckless and inhumane,” and said that her department has been unable to substantiate the reckless driving allegation that prompted the stop.
She told The Associated Press in an interview that there is no video of the traffic stop that shows Nichols recklessly driving.
Two more body cam views may be seen below:
Police-issued body worn camera video at a residential neighborhood. There is no audio for the first minute.
Police-issued body worn camera at an intersection. There is no audio for the first minute. Video provided by Memphis Police Department
“This young man, by definition of the law in this state, was terrorized. Not by one, not by two, but by five officers who we now know ... acted in concert with each other," said attorney Antonio Romanucci, who represents Nichols’ family.
The officers "acted together ... to inflict harm, terrorism, oppression of liberty, oppression of constitutional rights, which led to murder," Romanucci said.
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on the ground as medics arrive during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)
HOGP
“We know something happened prior to this officer or these officers getting out of their vehicles … Just knowing the nature of officers, it takes something to get them amped up, you know, like that. We don’t know what happened," she said.
“All we know is the amount of force that was applied in this situation was over the top,” Davis said.
Given the likelihood of protests, Davis told ABC that she and other local officials decided it would be best to release the video later in the day, after schools are dismissed and people are home from work.
Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, warned supporters of the “horrific” nature of the video but pleaded for peace.
“I don’t want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for,” she said Thursday. “If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully.”
Read more on this story here:
Photos: The aftermath of the violent arrest, death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
Demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Protesters hold signs Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities are set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Protesters march Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Protesters gather in Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Protesters gather in Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Howard University student Channing Hill demonstrates outside the White House over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
Protesters gather in Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Protesters gather in Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Protesters gather in Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik
Protesters march Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A local activist Hunter Demster speaks as protesters gather Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., prior to a release of police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Demonstrators gather Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, to protest over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
Demonstrators block part of K Street as they protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
In this photo provided by WREG, Tyre Nichols' stepfather Rodney Wells, center, stands next to a photo of Nichols in the hospital after his arrest, during a protest in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (Jordan James/WREG via AP)
Jordan James
Kenyana Dixon is comforted during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
Kenyana Dixon tearfully addresses a crowd gathered during a rally for her brother Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
Jamal Dupree, one of Tyre Nichols' older brothers, speaks as family members and activist held a rally for Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Lucas Finton/The Commercial Appeal via AP)
Lucas Finton
Sierra Rogers, holding her daughter Khloe Rogers, 1, wipes away tears as she speaks during a memorial service for her friend Tyre Nichols, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
Rodney Wells, stepfather of Tyre Nichols speaks during a memorial service for his son Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
LaRay Honeycutt, center, along with family members attend a memorial service for her grandson Tyre Nichols, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Mark Weber
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
Adrian Sainz
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, cries as she is comforted by Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Family members and supporters hold a photograph of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
RowVaughn Wells, left, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, cries as she is comforted by Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, behind her, at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump, in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. At far right is Bishop Henry Williamson. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, reacts at a news conference with civil rights Attorney Ben Crump in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, arrives at a news conference with Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, left, in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, with RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre, right, and Tyre's stepfather Rodney Wells, along with attorney Tony Romanucci, left, with in Memphis, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!