Memorial service held to honor slain Colorado police officer

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — A slain Colorado police officer credited with preventing more people from being killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket will be honored at a memorial service before being laid to rest Tuesday.

More than 500 law enforcement vehicles took part in a procession that escorted the hearse carrying Officer Eric Talley's body to the service at Flatirons Community Church in the city of Lafayette. A line of officers waited for Talley’s casket to arrive, then his family followed it inside the church, escorted by police.

The large church is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of Boulder where Talley, 51, and nine other people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a grocery store on March 22.

The service is open to the public, but attendance in the church's auditorium, which normally holds up to 4,200 people, is restricted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers are encouraging people to watch a livestream on television news stations.

A day earlier, a Roman Catholic Mass conducted in Latin was celebrated for Talley at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver, where Archbishop Samuel Aquila said Talley sacrificed his life and showed what is best about police officers, whom he said are too often “taken for granted.”