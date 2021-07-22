Memorial for Sandy Hook massacre victims nears construction

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — After nearly eight years of discussion and planning, a memorial to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is nearing construction with the goal of offering a peaceful place for reflection.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned next month at the site down the street where the shooting occurred that killed 20 first-graders and six educators in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012. Construction will be finished before the 10th anniversary next year, officials said.

The State Bond Commission is expected to approve $2.5 million for the project on Friday, which the town will use to defray much of the $3.7 million local voters approved in April for the total cost of the memorial.

“As a parent of a child murdered, I am deeply grateful first to the parents who have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time seeing this come to fruition and secondly to everyone else involved,” said Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter, Ana, died in the shooting.

“I am also thankful to give the public a place to be and reflect -- and hope it means our family can have privacy at the grave site,” she said.