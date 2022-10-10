 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Memorial at New Hampshire church honors slain journalist

  • Updated
  • 0

ALTON, N.H. (AP) — Slain journalist James Foley has been honored with a stone memorial outside the church he attended while growing up in New Hampshire.

Foley, a freelance journalist, was among a group of Westerners brutally murdered in Islamic State captivity in Syria in 2014. He grew up in Wolfeboro and attended St. Katharine Drexel Church in Alton, where the memorial was unveiled Sunday.

“We wanted to do something so we would never forget that he’s a member of us and he’s part of our family,” the church’s pastor, Fr. Bob Cole, told WMUR-TV.

Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said her son would’ve been profoundly humbled by the gesture.

People are also reading…

“I was hugely grateful to find that Jim received so much strength from his faith,” she said.

Two British IS militants, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty by a jury in connection with Foley’s death and are serving life sentences.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Historians in Qatar stop the sale of stolen Afghan manuscripts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News