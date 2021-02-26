Members who broke with polygamous cult buy former compound

Their lawsuit alleged that the local marshal's office and other elected leaders were “handpicked” by the FLDS church, which conspired to illegally arrest and prosecute non-members of the sect.

A judge ordered the sale of the compound to help pay the judgments.

Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley earlier said about 20 adult FLDS members who were still living on the property would leave once it was sold.

Pipkin said some of the people that remain are relatives.

“It’s kind of a family dispute situation working through it,” he said, adding that the group has no immediate plans for the property.

Mechaley said the $750,000 will be applied to the judgment against the property.

The FLDS is an offshoot of mainstream Mormonism whose members believe polygamy brings exaltation in heaven. Polygamy is a legacy of the early teachings of the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the religion abandoned the practice in 1890 and prohibits it today.

Seth Jeffs, who authorities say once led the FLDS compound in South Dakota, is the brother of Warren Jeffs, whom the group considers a prophet who speaks for God. Warren Jeffs is serving a life prison sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting underage girls he considered to be his brides.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0