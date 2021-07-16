Members of multimillion-dollar opioid drug ring sentenced

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The final legal chapter of a multimillion-dollar online opioid drug ring ended Friday as a group of millennials who helped run the dark-web operation based in suburban Salt Lake City were sentenced to prison.

Drew Crandall helped start the operation that eventually grew to shipping tens of thousands of fake pills laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl to people nationwide in 2016. He cried as he grappled with his role in the operation that prosecutors have linked to multiple overdose deaths.

“I just want to say that I’m so sorry for everything I have done,” said Crandall, now 35. “So many people were affected by it. I need to pay my debt to society, and I need to take responsibility for my actions."

He pleaded guilty to drug distribution and money laundering charges and was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in federal prison.

The punishment for him and other defendants was far too light for Tova Keblish of New York, whose son died after buying from the dark-web storefront called Pharma-Master. Her son Gavin was 23 and bought counterfeit oxycodone after having surgery.

“It makes me sick. It’s unfair,” she said. The defendants are “young enough they can get out and have a life.”