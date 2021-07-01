Meghan McCain says she's quitting 'The View' in late July

“This was not an easy decision,” she said. “It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer.”

ABC News said in a statement that it respected and understood her decision, and thanked McCain for her “fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience.”

As the conservative voice on “The View,” McCain filled a role where producers had trouble finding the right person after Elisabeth Hasselbeck left in 2013. McCain has said she was going to turn down an offer to join “The View,” but her father said it was too good an opportunity to pass up.

Like her father, she's no big fan of former President Donald Trump. But her job often compelled her to explain to her co-hosts what people who supported Trump were thinking.

“This is no shade at women who have been here before, but I knew going in that I couldn’t be intimidated by the others and their strong opinions,” she told The Associated Press after her first season. “These are all smart, strong women. I had to stay true to my convictions and my politics and not let the physical audience in front of me, which is normally very liberal, or the audience on social media impact my politics. Because a lot of things I say are unpopular.”