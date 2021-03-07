Meghan describes anguish about hurtful discussions about son

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that she experienced suicidal thoughts over how she was being treated after marrying Harry, and the anguish she had over discussions about her son that ranged from questions about his skin color to the decision that he would not get a prince title.

The Duchess of Sussex told Winfrey that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” The statement led Winfrey to ask “What,” incredulously and sit in silence for a moment.

Meghan, who is biracial, declined to say who had this conversation with Harry that he relayed to her, saying revealing their name would be “very damaging.”

Sunday's interview — Meghan and Harry's first since stepping away from royal life — is being broadcast first in the United States; British audiences will not be able to see it until Monday evening.

Meghan said she grew concerned about her son not having a royal title because it meant he wouldn't be provided security.

Meghan said digesting everything during while pregnant was “very hard.” More than the “prince” title, she was the most concerned about her son’s safety and protection.