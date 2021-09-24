Meghan and Harry meet with students at Harlem school

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, offered lots of hugs to kids at a Harlem elementary school Friday where she read her children's book to about two dozen students who sat cross-legged with her husband in the play yard.

The hourlong visit to PS 123, which in part serves shelters for families without permanent homes, was one of several stops so far in a whirlwind New York week for the two. A couple of the children shed tears when they met the pair under a white tent set up near the school's jungle gym.

Nearly a dozen second-graders had prime spots on round, green cushions after older students showed off a three-dimensional flower mural they had created. Then Meghan read “The Bench,” which she initially wrote as a Father's Day poem to Harry after the birth of their son Archie.

After reading her multicultural tribute to fatherhood, Meghan took questions from her young listeners.