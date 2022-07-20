Mega Millions jackpot soars to $630 million after no winner matched all 6 numbers Tuesday

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $630 million after there were no winners to match Tuesday's winning six numbers.
The numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the gold Mega Ball 25, according to the lottery's website. The night's $555 million jackpot was the fifth largest in the lottery's history.
The next drawing will be on Friday, when the cash prize is estimated to be $360 million.
Strong ticket sales helped push Tuesday's prize to its historical rank, which was about $317 million in cash, according to the lottery's website.
There were four big winners Tuesday who drew the first five numbers, winning $1 million each. Fifty-two winners matched the first four numbers and the Mega Ball, the lottery said.
A $20 million jackpot was won on April 15, and since then there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more, the lottery said ahead of last night's drawing.
Three other jackpots have been won this year -- a $426 million prize in California on January 28, a $128 million jackpot in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, July 20
A far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for governor. Dan Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November.
Sri Lankan lawmakers have elected the country's unpopular prime minister as their new president. Wednesday's choice risks reigniting turmoil in the South Asian nation reeling from economic collapse. The crisis has already forced one Sri Lankan leader out, and a few hundred protesters quickly gathered after the vote to express their outrage that Ranil Wickremesinghe would stay in power. Sri Lankans have taken to the street for months to demand their top leaders step down as the country spiraled into economic chaos. After demonstrators stormed the presidential palace and several other government buildings last week, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled and then resigned.
Britain’s Conservative Party are choosing the two finalists in the contest to replace Boris Johnson. It comes on the day Johnson made his final appearance in Parliament as prime minister. Johnson signed off his last weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session with the words “Hasta la vista, baby.” Later, Conservative lawmakers will hold a final elimination vote to cut the field of three remaining candidates down to two. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt are battling for the run-off spots. The two finalists will go to a vote by all 180,000 members of the Conservative Party, with a winner scheduled to be announced Sept. 5.
Democrat Elaine Luria of Virginia and Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the House's Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night. Luria and Kinzinger are from different parties but agree emphatically that the investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers. Kinzinger has already decided not to seek reelection after facing the prospect of taking on another Republican incumbent in a newly drawn district. Luria's swing district in the Norfolk area has been redrawn, and she faces a tougher reelection bid in November.
High diesel prices are driving up the cost of everything, from groceries to Amazon orders and furniture. That's because nearly everything that’s delivered, whether by truck, rail or ship, uses diesel fuel. Truckers are turning down hauling jobs in the states with the most expensive diesel. They're choosing lighter loads and in some cases working longer hours to make up for the money lost on fuel. Farmers harvesting hay and planting corn with diesel-fired tractors are taking a hit of thousands of dollars per week. And many of these high costs are passed down to consumers.
President Joe Biden is preparing to announce new actions on climate change. Just days ago an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for a sweeping legislative package of new environmental programs this year. Biden's latest efforts comes as he is set to visit a former coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, that is shifting to offshore wind manufacturing. It’s the embodiment of the transition to clean energy that Biden is seeking but has struggled to realize in the first 18 months of his presidency. Wednesday’s executive actions include new initiatives to bolster the domestic offshore wind industry.
The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House, it is likely to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans could stop it with a filibuster. But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that forced all lawmakers to go on the record with their views. Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday's House passage.
An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio took the first step Tuesday toward suing Indiana’s attorney general for defamation. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who gave the girl a medication-induced abortion on June 30, filed a tort claim notice over what she says are false statements that Attorney General Todd Rokita has made about her and her work. Bernard received widespread attention after she gave an interview to the Indianapolis Star about the child, who traveled to Indiana to get the abortion. The claim starts a 90-day period for the state to settle the claim. If it’s not, DeLaney could file a lawsuit. Rokita did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Authorities say a North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least 12 structures. The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth is the largest active Texas wildfire after growing by 2,000 acres Tuesday to 6,000 acres. Meantime, crews continue to fight a fire on Possum Kingdom Lake's western shore about 70 miles west of Fort Worth. The Forest Service says that fire has burned about 500 acres and at least five homes. Both fires are 10% contained. No injuries have been reported.
The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. Trump’s three children with former President Donald Trump are expected at the Wednesday afternoon gathering at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church. It's unclear if the former president will join them. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause. Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 to 1992. Their very public divorce was ugly, but in recent years they were friendly.
Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton homered back-to-back in the fourth inning to rally the American League over the National League 3-2 in the All-Star Game. It was the AL's ninth straight victory in the Midsummer Classic. Nine-time All-Star Clayton Kershaw got the first start of his career for the NL and pitched one inning. He gave up a leadoff single to Los Angeles two-way star Shohei Ohtani. The NL got a solo shot by Paul Goldschmidt and Dodgers star Mookie Betts had an RBI single in the first. Dodger Stadium hosted the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980.