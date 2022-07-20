Mega Millions jackpot soars to $630 million after no winner matched all 6 numbers Tuesday

An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio took the first step Tuesday toward suing Indiana’s attorney general for defamation. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who gave the girl a medication-induced abortion on June 30, filed a tort claim notice over what she says are false statements that Attorney General Todd Rokita has made about her and her work. Bernard received widespread attention after she gave an interview to the Indianapolis Star about the child, who traveled to Indiana to get the abortion. The claim starts a 90-day period for the state to settle the claim. If it’s not, DeLaney could file a lawsuit. Rokita did not immediately respond to a request for comment.