Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion; the latest on Damar Hamlin; McCarthy not giving up on speaker. Here are today's top headlines.

House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first: leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker. McCarthy says there’s no scenario in which he’ll drop his bid. Instead the California congressman will try again despite failing on multiple rounds Tuesday. McCarthy says he was encouraged in a phone call with former President Donald Trump. But the path on Wednesday is highly uncertain amid opposition from the chamber’s most conservative members. One plan is to have opponents simply vote “present,” which would lower the 218-vote threshold needed to win. Asked if he would drop out, McCarthy says, “It’s not going to happen.”