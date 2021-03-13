Medically vulnerable in US put near end of vaccine line

When North Carolina unveiled its initial guidance in October, it placed people with multiple chronic conditions near the top of the list. In response to December recommendations from the CDC to prioritize people 75 and older, however, it dropped those with chronic conditions to Phase 2. When the guidance changed again to expand eligibility to those 65 and up, medically vulnerable residents learned in January they would be dropped to Phase 4 — to be vaccinated after “frontline essential workers” but before “everyone.”

“When they slid us to group 4, it was very quiet,” Camden said. “It was like, ‘We don’t want to talk about it. We’re just gonna kind of tuck you over there.’ That in itself was kind of insulting.”

The state's top public health official, Dr. Mandy Cohen, said residents under 65 with chronic conditions were moved down the list after health officials received data showing elderly residents are far more likely to die of COVID-19, though she acknowledged “age is not a perfect proxy for risk.”

Camden decided not to wait for the state to qualify her. Just two days after she arrived at her parents’ house, a friend connected her with a CVS pharmacist in Wilmington who had spare doses of the vaccine about to go to waste. Camden received a Moderna shot in the pharmacist’s dining room on Feb. 21.