Medical marijuana legal in Utah, but not always affordable

Hennessey had tears in her eyes as she described the impact that money will have on patients’ lives. She said it will likely cover the cost of subsidizing medication for the more than 400 terminal patients who have applied for the program.

“I have hope that we are actually going to fill the need,” she said.

Utah became the 33rd state to legalize medical marijuana after voters passed a ballot initiative in November 2018, though the program has especially tight controls under a compromise involving The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, whose positions carry outsized sway in its home state.

After contacting his cannabis pharmacy about his financial concerns, Adams, 38, became the first person to pilot the coalition’s subsidy program in January. Now his pain has subsided enough that he can go out and enjoy the parts of life he had been missing out on — spending time with his family, fishing and even riding his motorcycle.

“I’m a whole different person with a whole better life than I was six months ago,” Adams said. “Being able to manage pain correctly, it just changes everything in every way.”

