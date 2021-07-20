Media blasts effort to bar press from part of Arbery trial

The other outlets are The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, CNN, Cox Media Group for Action News Jax, WSB-TV and radio and Gannett, publisher of USA Today.

Jason Sheffield, an attorney for Travis McMichael, said he was not surprised media outlets were objecting. He believes in an open courtroom, but “in limited circumstances, the defendant’s right to a fair trial can and will trump” that, he said.

"In order to ascertain which jurors are suitable to serve in a case such as this case — one that has accumulated more pretrial publicity than most — we have to create the best environment for jurors to share their true thoughts, beliefs, biases and prejudices," he said in a phone interview.

Arbery’s killing sparked a national outcry last year amid protests over racial injustice. The McMichaels armed themselves with guns and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck when they spotted him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the chase and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times at close range with a shotgun.

All three defendants have said they committed no crimes. Defense attorneys say the McMichaels had a valid reason to pursue Arbery, thinking he was a burglar, and that Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense as Arbery grappled for his shotgun.