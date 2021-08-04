Media attorney: It's time to release names of Chauvin jurors

Walker wrote that Chauvin's trial is over “and there is no way that jurors’ fears of intimidation, harassment, or violence can unfairly impact their deliberations.” She also wrote that the coalition knows of no threat to any juror or prospective juror, noting that two jurors and an alternate have already come forward.

She said the court's desire to protect jurors from unwanted publicity or harassment are not grounds to keep their identities sealed under law.

She said the media don't minimize the unrest that followed Floyd's death. However, she said “much has changed" in the months since the jury rendered its verdict "and at this juncture, resistance to releasing their names appears based on little more than a desire to have them left alone. That’s not enough.”

It is not clear when Cahill will rule on the request. Names of jurors and other data such as questionnaires normally become public soon after trials end in Minnesota.