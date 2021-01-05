McDonald's adds three new sandwiches to compete in chicken wars

The burger chain, which already serves chicken nuggets and the McChicken sandwich nationally, has since tested fried chicken sandwiches in regional markets.

And during a November webcast for investors, Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, said that "a much anticipated, delicious, new crispy chicken sandwich" would hit US menus this year.

Chicken is a good bet for McDonald's, he explained.

"Globally, the chicken category is almost twice the size of beef," he said at the time. "It is growing faster and represents a significant opportunity," he said. "Developing a reputation for great chicken represents one of our highest aspirations. We want customers to choose McDonald's for chicken."

Erlinger added that the new sandwich would "jump-start our chicken journey," suggesting more chicken products to come. McDonald's launched Spicy Chicken McNuggets in the fall, its first new McNugget flavor in the United States since the item was introduced to the US menu in 1983.