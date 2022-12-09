 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburger for 50 cents today

McDonald's is testing a new to-go format, and you can find the only one of its kind in North Texas.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hungry? Got some loose change? McDonald’s has a deal for you.

The fast-food giant is offering its rewards members Double Cheeseburgers for 50 cents through the end of the day, Friday, Dec. 9. The burger, which is topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles and onions, regularly sells for $2.39.

The offer is available for pickup only in the McDonald’s mobile app. The promotion is part of the Golden Arches’ SZN of Sharing. The campaign includes merch drops and new deals every week through Christmas. During that time, every order gives app users a chance to win a McGold Card, which can be used to redeem two free meals every week for the next 50 years.

That’s a lot of Big Macs.

