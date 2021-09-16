McConnell warns Yellen that GOP won't help raise debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has warned Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen he is not budging on his demand that Democrats go it alone on the federal debt limit, deepening the emerging standoff in Congress over how to boost the government's borrowing authority.

Doug Andres, a spokesman for McConnell, said the Kentucky Republican reiterated in a phone call Wednesday evening with Yellen that Republicans will not partner with Democrats to lift the cap on federal debt, which now stands at $28.4 trillion.

“The leader repeated to Secretary Yellen what he has said publicly since July: This is a unified Democrat government, engaging in a partisan reckless tax and spending spree," Andres said. “They will have to raise the debt ceiling on their own and they have the tools to do it.”

Lawmakers appear to have only a few weeks to reach a compromise over the federal government’s debt limit before the U.S. Treasury is forced to delay or miss payments.