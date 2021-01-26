McConnell retreats from filibuster fight; 'historic' snow across Midwest; Twitter bans My Pillow CEO

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Sen. Mitch McConnell backed off a filibuster fight after assurances from Democratic senators; snow blankets parts of the Midwest; and the My Pillow CEO got ousted from Twitter.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
Top stories
McConnell backs off Senate filibuster fight with Schumer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell backed off his demand that Senate Democrats preserve the procedural tool known as the filibuster, easing a standoff with new Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as the two negotiated a power-sharing agreement in the closely divided chamber.
McConnell said late Monday he had essentially accomplished his goal after two Democratic senators said they would not agree to changing the rules to end the filibuster, which would require a 60-vote threshold to advance most legislation. Without the support of all Democratic senators, a rules change would fail.
“With these assurances, I look forward to moving ahead with a power-sharing agreement modeled on that precedent,” McConnell said in a statement. Read more:
***
'Historic' snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major winter storm blanketed parts of the middle of the country with snow that was forecast into late Tuesday in some areas, disrupting traffic and closing some coronavirus testing sites.
The National Weather Service said at least 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow is expected across most of an area stretching from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan. Parts of southeast Nebraska and western Iowa could get more than three times that much by Tuesday morning. Read more:
***
Twitter permanently bans My Pillow CEO
Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s account after he continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Twitter decided to ban Lindell, who founded bedding company My Pillow, due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy, a spokesperson said in a statement. The policy was implemented last September and is targeted at fighting disinformation. Read more:
***
Today's weather
Devastation left as the storm system that left a damaging tornado in the South takes aim at the Northeast.
***
In other news today ...
- House Democrats delivered the impeachment case against Donald Trump to the Senate for the start of his historic trial, but Republican senators were easing off their criticism of the former president and shunning calls to convict him over the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.
- The Senate on Monday approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Janet Yellen to be the nation’s 78th treasury secretary, making her the first woman to hold the job in the department's 232-year history.
- President Joe Biden appeared to boost his goal for coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, suggesting the nation could soon be injecting 1.5 million shots on an average per day.
- President Joe Biden has been quickly thrown into a high-wire balancing act with Russia as he seeks to toughen his administration’s stance against Vladimir Putin while preserving room for diplomacy in a post-Donald Trump era.
- One person is dead after a tornado tore through an Alabama city north of Birmingham Monday night, leaving the area with crumpled buildings and downed trees.
- The patter of paws is being heard in the White House again following the arrival of President Joe Biden's dogs Champ and Major. The two German shepherds are the first pets to live at the executive mansion since the Obama administration.
- Illustrator Michaela Goade became the first Native American to win the prestigious Randolph Caldecott Medal for best children's picture story, cited for “We Are Water Protectors," a celebration of nature and condemnation of the “black snake” Dakota Access Pipeline.
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
***
Image of the day
***
On this date
In 1998, President Bill Clinton forcefully denied having an affair with a former White House intern, and more events that happened on this day…
Today in sports history: Mark Rypien leads Washington past Buffalo for 3rd Super Bowl win in 10 years
In 1992, the Washington Redskins won their third Super Bowl in 10 years, beating the Buffalo Bills 37-24.
***