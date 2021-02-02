McConnell blasts Greene's 'loony lies'; buried Northeast faces more snow; a virtual Punxsutawney Phil

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Sen. Mitch McConnell lobbed a rare rebuke of a fellow Republican, calling Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a "cancer for the Republican Party"; winter storm buries the Northeast US; and not snow nor pandemic will keep Punxsutawney Phil from his job.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
Top stories
GOP's McConnell blasts 'loony lies' by Ga. Rep. Greene
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell denounced newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, calling the far-right Georgia Republican’s embrace of conspiracy theories and “loony lies” a “cancer for the Republican Party.”
“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” said McConnell, R-Ky., referring to a handful of conspiracy theories that Greene has publicized in the past. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”
McConnell’s explicit condemnation adds to pressure on House Republicans to take action against Greene even as she is claiming renewed support from former President Donald Trump. It comes as House Democrats moved Monday to strip Greene of her committee assignments if Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., refuses to do so himself. Read more:
***
A powerful winter storm blanketed parts of Northeast. And more snow is expected today.
A fierce winter storm has been pounding the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states, prompting emergency declarations, blanketing neighborhoods under several feet of snow and shutting down vaccination sites as officials urge residents to prepare for more dangerous weather Tuesday.
Parts of northern New Jersey have seen more than two feet of snow, with the highest total recorded in Mendham, New Jersey, which received a staggering 30 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Read more:
***
Not snow nor pandemic keeps Punxsutawney Phil from his job
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor pandemic stays Punxsutawney Phil from emerging from his burrow to forecast whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring.
The spectacle that is Groundhog Day at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, will still go on but because of the coronavirus pandemic, revelers won't be able to see him and celebrate in person: This year, it's all virtual. Read more:
***
Today's weather
Snowfall begins to taper off in the Northeast just in time for Groundhog Day, but we are beginning to monitor another system in Central U.S. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
***
In other news today ...
- President Joe Biden told Republican senators during a two-hour meeting he's unwilling to settle on an insufficient coronavirus aid package after they pitched their slimmed down $618 billion proposal that's a fraction of the $1.9 trillion he is seeking.
- Hundreds of members of Myanmar's Parliament remained confined inside their government housing in the country's capital on Tuesday, a day after the military staged a coup and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
- Democrats are using the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump as a political “weapon” to bar the former president from seeking office again and are pursuing a case that is “undemocratic” and unconstitutional, one of his lawyers said Monday night.
- The Senate is poised to approve Pete Buttigieg today to be transportation secretary, the first openly gay person ever confirmed to a Cabinet post.
- Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faced a court hearing Tuesday that could end with him being sent to prison for years and fuel more protests against the Kremlin.
- China’s top foreign policy adviser is urging closer ties with the U.S. under the Biden administration, while saying Washington must “effectively respect China’s position and concerns on the Taiwan issue.”
- Rocker Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after actor Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiancé of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was “manipulated into submission" during their relationship. Manson called the allegations “horrible distortions of reality.”
- Silento, the Atlanta rapper known for his hit song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the shooting death of his 34-year-old cousin, authorities said.
- Major League Baseball will proceed with an on-time start to spring training and the season after players rejected a plan Monday night to delay reporting by a more than a month.
- Diversity matters to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the first team to reach the Super Bowl with a trio of Black assistant coaches serving as coordinators.
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
***
Image of the day
***
On this date
In a dramatic concession to South Africa’s Black majority, President F.W. de Klerk lifted a ban on the African National Congress and promised …
Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb and Honus Wagner were among the first Baseball Hall of Fame class elected in 1936. Here are some more sports moments on this date:
***