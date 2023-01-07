 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McCarthy wins House speakership in early morning vote, 6-year-old shoots Virginia teacher and more morning headlines

Today is Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. 

Let's get caught up on today's top stories, entertainment predictions for 2023  and a look back at this date in sports history

TOP STORIES

Republican Kevin McCarthy finally won the House speakership on a 15th ballot early Saturday, after tensions erupted on the House floor. He prevailed after a grueling standoff that tested American democracy and the GOP majority’s ability to govern.

Ukraine’s president is praising the United States for including tank-killing vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid. Ukrainian authorities said that a Moscow-declared temporary truce for Orthodox Christmas appeared to have been ignored by some of its forces pressing ahead with the nearly 11-month invasion. The Ministry of Defense in Britain said Saturday in its daily readout on the invasion that “fighting has continued at a routine level."

China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government's policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. 

A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a child that young bringing a gun into a school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. 

MORNING LISTEN

Moving beyond the perceived glitz and glamor of celebrity lifestyles, Streamed & Screened host and longtime insider Bruce Miller talks about what it's really like to be in Hollywood. He discusses the filming of a sitcom and what it's like to share a birthday with Kevin Costner.

TODAY IN HISTORY

(7 Jan 2023) Highlights of Today in History: First U.S. Presidential Election; Clinton goes on trial in Senate; Khmer Rouge overthrown; Emperor Hirohito dies. (Jan. 7)

TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

