McAuliffe, Youngkin clash over abortion, COVID in 1st debate

McAuliffe criticized Youngkin as failing to show leadership, saying later in the debate: “His Day One plan would be to unleash COVID because he doesn’t believe we should mandate vaccinations."

He also accused Youngkin of urging college students to use loopholes to get past universities’ vaccine mandates, with the Democrat’s campaign promptly highlighting a tape of Youngkin saying, “I encourage people to ... stand up for your exception.”

The candidates’ stark differences on abortion were also on display during the hourlong debate. Each sought to make the case that the other was out of line with the mainstream. McAuliffe said Youngkin wants to “ban abortion," while Youngkin called McAuliffe “the most extreme pro-abortion candidate in America today.”

McAuliffe, who often promises to be a “brick wall” against legislation that would curtail abortion access, was asked a question about third-trimester abortions and indicated he would support loosening a requirement that three doctors sign off on the procedure. He called it an issue of fairness for women in rural communities.