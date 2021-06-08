McAuliffe wins Democratic nomination for Virginia governor

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, right, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, left, greet McAuliffe supporters during a quick rally outside the Office of the General Registrar, City of Richmond, in Richmond, Va. Friday, June 4, 2021. McAuliffe is running for the gubernatorial nomination in the upcoming Democratic Primary. (Bob Brown
Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, right, talks with a greets supporter during a rally in Hampton, Va., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Carroll Foy faces four other Democrats in the primary June 8.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Virginia State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, smiles as she greets voters at an early voting location in Richmond, Va., Saturday, May 29, 2021. McClellan faces four other Democrats in the a primary.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, arrives for the last primary debate in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Carter faces four other Democrats in the primary June 8.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, gestures during the last primary debate in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The primary is held on June 8.
Democratic gubernatorial candidates, from left, Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas; and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy participate in the last primary debate in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, greets supporters during a tour of downtown Petersburg, Va., Saturday, May 29, 2021. McAuliffe faces four other Democrats in the a primary June 8.
Republican gubernatorial candidate, Glenn Youngkin arrives for an event in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Two voters check in to vote at the Virginia High School precinct during the Virginia Democratic Primary Election, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Bristol, Va. Voter turnout though the first part of the day had been very light.
Poll worker Phil Dingus cleans one of the voting machines at the Virginia High School precinct during the Virginia Democratic Primary Election, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Bristol, Va. Voter turnout though the first part of the day had been very light.
Carolyn Ramey, 63, of Virginia Beach, poses near her polling place in Virginia Beach, Va., Tuesday Nov. 8, 2021.. Ramey voted for Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax in the Democratic primary for governor because she said "it's time to put some new ideas in and get some new people in office."
Patrick Smith poses outside his polling place in Norfolk, Va., on Tuesday June 8, 2021. Smith, who is retired from the U.S. Air Force and also has been a truck driver, said he voted for Lee Carter for governor in the state's Democratic primary because the House delegate supports universal health care and expanding voting rights and doesn't take money from corporations..
Anne-Marie Angelo and her mother Patricia Angelo hop in the car in Virginia Beach, Va., after voting for governor in the state's Democratic primary. Anne-Marie Angelo said she voted for Jennifer Carroll Foy because of her progressive stances on gun control, healthcare and policing. Patricia Angelo said she voted for Terry McAuliffe because of his past experience as governor and the broad spectrum of opinions that he can draw from.
Briana Thornton votes in the state's primary election, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Unity Church of Tidewater in Virginia Beach, Va.
Bernice Kinlock votes at Bayside Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach, Va., on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, as Virginia holds several primary elections for state and local offices. While the Democratic race for governor has attracted the most attention, Democrats are also choosing nominees for other statewide offices in Tuesday’s primary election. Both Democrats and Republicans are choosing nominees for some House of Delegates seats and local races.
The Associated Press
By SARAH RANKIN
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Terry McAuliffe, the exuberant former Virginia governor and longtime fixture of Democratic politics, won the party’s nomination Tuesday in his quest for a second term in office.
McAuliffe will go on to face GOP nominee and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin in the November general election.
Virginia is the only state in the nation with an open race for governor this year, and the contest is expected to be closely watched as a barometer of voter sentiment in each party heading into the midterm elections. Virginia Republicans have not won a statewide race in over a decade.
McAuliffe, a longtime Democratic Party fundraiser and a close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton, held office from 2014 to 2018. Like all Virginia governors, he was prohibited from seeking a consecutive term. He jumped into the race in December after deciding in 2019 against a run for president.
McAuliffe, 64, focused his campaign on the need for bold action to address Virginia’s lagging teacher pay and inequities in education funding. He’s also pledged to work to accelerate Virginia’s minimum wage increase to $15 by 2024, protect abortion access, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
He earned the endorsement of Gov. Ralph Northam, who said McAuliffe was best suited to lead Virginia out of the economic recovery from the pandemic and cement the transformational changes Democrats have implemented since taking full control of state government in the 2019 elections.