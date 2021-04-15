Mayor's request for release of school shooting video denied

The mayor of the east Tennessee city of Knoxville requested the release of video footage of a high school shooting that left one student dead and a police officer wounded, but a local prosecutor said Thursday she denied the request amid the ongoing investigation.

Mayor Indya Kincannon said on Twitter that she had requested that redacted video be made available to the media and the public from Monday's shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in east Knoxville. Police said a 17-year-old student had a gun inside a school and was fatally shot in a confrontation with officers in a bathroom, but details of what authorities say happened have changed since the incident.

Community activists have demanded release of the footage.

A school resource officer was wounded by a gunshot, which the TBI said Wednesday did not come from the student's gun, raising the possibility that the officer could have been hit by police gunfire.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it will provide a report to the district attorney when its probe of the shooting is done, and the district attorney will decide whether to pursue charges against the officers. The investigation includes review of police body camera footage and school surveillance video.