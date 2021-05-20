Mayor's husband pleads not guilty to drug, weapons counts

Judge Jacqueline Sisson, who came from nearby Canandaigua City Court to preside over the hearing, denied the request but said it could be resubmitted in writing.

Granison was released without bail pending his next court appearance June 21.

“As of right now, we have very little information, not any more information than I alluded to in court,” DeMarco told reporters after the hearing. “There’s these two charges that allege possession of contraband that appears to be cocaine and an allegation that there was a firearm inside the home that was not registered to anybody that they believed to be residing in the home.”

Granison has been embroiled in the criminal justice system before.

He was put on probation for five years after being arrested for his involvement in a jewelry store robbery that took place in March 1997 when he was 17 years old. Two other men were sentenced to prison terms for their roles in that robbery.

His role in the robbery came to public attention just before Warren’s first inauguration. In a statement at the time, she said Granison was judged as a youthful offender and his file sealed, and that he did not have a criminal record.