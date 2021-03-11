Mayor who pushed for guaranteed income to advise governor

Tubbs was the subject of an HBO documentary and seemed destined for higher office one day. But the political world was shocked when Tubbs was not reelected in November, losing to Kevin Lincoln, a Republican and former Marine who like Tubbs had also returned to Stockton after a stint in Washington.

Political observers have been waiting to see what Tubbs does next. Tubbs said he had other opportunities, including a return to Washington. Instead he chose to stay in California and work with Newsom, who will likely face a recall election later this year fueled by anger over his handling of the pandemic.

“This recall is utter nonsense. It's a distraction from the work that's been done," Tubbs said, citing Newsom signing a bill to give $600 payments to Californians with low and moderate incomes and a program that has renovated hotel rooms for the homeless. “I was really excited about sort of joining in the middle of a conversation about what type of California do we want to live in.”