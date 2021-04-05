Mayor demands to know how teen killed by Chicago cop got gun

The 21-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

The mayor and Brown, who also spoke at the news conference, declined to answer when asked whether the boy fired at the officer before he was shot in the chest.

But the mayor strongly suggested that the teen may have been involved in gangs before that night and that a gang member gave him the gun.

“Gangs are preying on our most vulnerable, corrupting these young minds with promises of familia and lucre,” she said.

“None of us should accept that we have adults here and across Chicago preying upon vulnerable teenage boys,” saying that it is everyone's duty to give these children the love and support they need.

“That's how we lessen the allure of gang life,” she said.

Explaining why Adam's age and name were not released until a few days after his death, Brown said the man who was with Adam the night he was killed told police a false name when asked to identify the teen. Brown said Adam's fingerprints did not match any in any police databases.