Mayor: Child alone outside collapse site brings tragedy home

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of a Florida town where a beachfront condo tower collapsed says his recent encounter with a little girl sitting alone in a chair near the site reminded him what an enormous impact the tragedy has had on the community.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he came across the girl, who appeared to be about 11 or 12, sitting near the site where the Champlain Towers South collapsed early Thursday.

He had seen her earlier, with one of her parents, and talked to them. The other parent was in the building when it collapsed and was among the more than 150 people still missing, Burkett said.

The mayor said he knelt down beside the girl Sunday night and asked if she was OK.

“She said, ‘Yes,'" he said. He said she was looking at her phone, reading a Jewish prayer to herself.

“And that really brought it home to me," Burkett said. “She wasn’t crying, she was just lost. She didn’t know what to do, what to say, who to talk to."