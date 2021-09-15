Mayor: Chicago's new schools chief leads San Antonio schools

His selection followed a nationwide search.

“This historic process yielded an historic candidate,” Lightfoot said outside Benito Juarez Community Academy, where Martinez went to school. “He is a staunch advocate for children.”

She cited his work to improve academics in San Antonio and mask and vaccine mandates for school staff, which went against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order banning such mandates.

Martinez said he hopes to unite the district and plans to encourage vaccines as he works to address other longtime issues in the largely low-income district where most students are Latino or Black.

“The enemy is COVID. The enemy is is the systemic racism we've had in our country. The enemy is poverty. There are many enemies. We are on the same side,” he said. “We are going to unite people because we are on the same side.”