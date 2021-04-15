Mayor calls for calm before police shooting video's release

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged the public Thursday to remain peaceful and reserve judgement until an independent board can complete its investigation into the police shooting of a 13-year-old boy last month.

During a news conference before the promised release of investigation materials, including body camera footage of an officer fatally shooting Adam Toledo on March 29, Lightfoot called on people to keep calm. Choking up at times, she decried the city's long history of police violence and misconduct, especially in Black and brown communities, and said too many young people are left vulnerable to “systemic failures that we simply must fix.”

“We live in a city that is traumatized by a long history of police violence and misconduct," the mayor said. "So while we don’t have enough information to be the judge and jury of this particular situation, it is certainly understandable why so many of our residents are feeling that all too familiar surge of outrage and pain. It is even clearer that trust between our community and law enforcement is far from healed and remains badly broken.”

Asked whether the video showed whether the teen fired on the officer, Lightfoot said she had seen no evidence that he had. She described watching the jumpy footage as “excruciating."