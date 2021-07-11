Mayor: 90 deaths confirmed in Florida condominium collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday they are making progress in the painstaking search for the victims of a deadly building collapse in Florida last month.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday that 90 deaths have now been confirmed in the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, up from 86 a day before.

Among them are 71 bodies that have been identified, and their families have been notified, she said. Some 31 people remain listed as missing.

Levine Cava also said the unrelenting search amid the rubble has resulted in the recovery of over 14 million pounds of concrete and debris.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett stressed not only the speed of the recovery work but also the care that rescue workers are taking in peeling back layers of rubble in hopes of recovering not only those whose lives were lost but also possessions that might be meaningful to the loved ones they left behind.

“The work is so delicate that we’re even finding unbroken wine bottles,” said Burkett.