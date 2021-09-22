Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' goal: maintaining its integrity

Bialik: This was brought to me by Jim, whose production company had the rights to ‘Miranda’ (the original U.K. series). He said if anyone can pull off adorable and also annoying, it's probably you.

AP: What's planned for season two?

Bialik: We're going to tackle this sort of love triangle that we’ve gotten ourselves into. And we have so many cast members who I feel can carry so much more, I would love to see that happen. We have really lovely amazing actors, and I'm hoping to see us learn more about their characters. And because I'm exhausted in general.

AP: Have you suggested story lines?

Bialik: Many aspects of our show and an original conceit in its American form was to highlight some of the awkwardness and honesty of the female experience at 39-slash-40. There are shows that I really admire, like ‘Ally McBeal,’ that showed us different aspects of female characters than we'd seen before. I point out to (series producer) Alissa Neubauer all the awkward things happening to my body and I say, ‘I’m sure you can make this funny.’

AP: You've come under scrutiny for your writings, including on vaccines. Given the career fallout others have experienced for past remarks, how do you view the risk?

Bialik: I don't regret that at the time I wrote a book about parenting, my kids were young, they hadn't received all their vaccines. Now I've been very public and declared that I am a vaccinated person, we're a vaccinated family, we're all vaccinated for COVID. That's part of the challenge of being a public person, and the court of public opinion is extremely significant. I'm grateful to Sony and to ‘Jeopardy!’ for believing in me as a host right now, with the ability to do my job with all the other things aside.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0