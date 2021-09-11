Maxwell brings shimmer, shine and smiles to NY Fashion Week

Maxwell is known for his lavish gowns and formal wear, favored by notables including Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle and especially Lady Gaga. But he said his real personal style is more laid back.

“I’m a very casual person,” he said. "I have a pair of shorts on under these nice pants that I’m putting on for you."

Though Maxwell was excited to return to an in-person show, he said the experience was bittersweet.

“It was the first show without my family and most of my friends, so that felt hard,” he said. “This is always a familial experience for me, doing the shows.”

“But I have a different family, too, that’s here,” he said. “And that’s the family that works with me and makes the collections.”

Maxwell praised the unsung workers who helped make the show a reality. “People forget that this is a business, and I think they see a designer at the end of the runway and models, and don’t think about all the people who come into work every day to make those clothes," he said.

Despite a difficult year, Maxwell said he felt real happiness as he watched the show unfold.