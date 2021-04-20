Maxine Waters' bold words echo civil rights, draw criticism

With the deaths in recent years of Rep. John Lewis and other top Black leaders in Congress, Waters is a bridge to that earlier era of civil rights leadership.

“Auntie Maxine is not an easy target for anybody, and I commend her for her leadership," said Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y.

Waters began focusing on policing issues in 1979 after the police shooting of a Black woman during a confrontation in Los Angeles over an unpaid gas bill. Joining Congress in 1991, she swiftly became a leading advocate for policing changes after the videotaped beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers.

“In some ways, this is exactly why we have representative government," said professor Ravi Perry, chair of Howard University’s political science department.

“It’s so that folks who go to the halls of power can use that lived experience to inform others who don’t have that lived experience how it might be to walk in those shoes,” he said, "and how we might want to change our laws to better reflect that diverse lived experience.”

Rashad Robinson, president of the advocacy group Color of Change, dismissed the “manufactured outrage” of critics of Waters as a distraction.