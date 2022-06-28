Matthews wins Democratic US Senate nod in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State Rep. Krystle Matthews on Tuesday won the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Matthews, the second-place finisher in a June 14 primary, defeated author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce in the runoff.

Matthews — who has said she wants to change a toxic culture she says leads senators and others in power to strip away the rights of minorities and those who are in the most need of protection — wins the nomination under the cloud of a possible ethics probe.

Over the weekend, conservative activist group Project Veritas published leaked audio purportedly of Matthews speaking to an inmate about funding her campaign with “dope boy money” and having Democrats run as Republicans, saying “secret sleepers” represent “the only way you’re gonna change the dynamics in South Carolina.”

On Tuesday, Matthews confirmed to The Associated Press that it was her voice on the tape but said the edited audio of a “tongue-in-cheek” exchange didn’t reflect the full picture.

“That’s the problem, when you have a private conversation, where people don’t have any context,” she said. “I am not advocating for any illegal activity in campaigns.”

Officials with the state House Ethics Committee said Tuesday they could launch a probe based off the audio leak, about which Matthews said she was “not worried.”

“People of South Carolina want somebody authentic and real,” Matthews told AP. “They are tired of people posing to be caring, posing to be intelligent, posing to be kind, and then finding out later on down the road that these people don’t even show up for them.”

Matthews also will run in November for a third state House term if she loses the U.S. Senate race.

Scott, who has been one of South Carolina’s more popular politicians, had no primary opposition and has raised $44 million for his pursuit of a second full six-year term.

The Senate’s sole Black Republican has said this will be his last term if he is reelected. He won a 2014 special election and his 2016 regular term by more than 60% of the vote.

Bruce and Matthews have raised a combined $131,000, according to federal fundraising data.

Scott, who has been one of the GOP’s go-to standouts particularly on race and policing issues, has faced a Black opponent in each of his three campaigns.

He was a congressman when then-Gov. Nikki Haley appointed him to the Senate seat left open when Jim DeMint resigned in 2012.

Scott is also being touted by some as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, although he has not mentioned it himself.

Scott touts his conservative credentials and got a primetime speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention. But he has also noted his work with Democrats on police reform legislation.

Meg Kinnard can be reached at: http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

