Related to this story

The Amazing Evolution of Barbie

The Amazing Evolution of Barbie

It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it. For this video, we’ll be looking at how the cultural icon has changed over the past decades.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 73, police say