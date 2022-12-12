Massive blizzard expected to impact millions in Rockies, Midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A massive winter storm blew toward the center of the U.S. on Monday, threatening millions of people with heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding.

The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.” Across the Rockies and into the northern Plains and parts of the Midwest, people were warned to prepare for blizzard-like conditions. Those farther south in Texas and Louisiana could get heavy rains with flash flooding, hail and tornadoes by Tuesday. The storm will continue southeast into Florida later in the week, forecasters said.

“It will be a busy week while this system moves across the country," said Marc Chenard, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's headquarters in College Park, Maryland.

Officials in western South Dakota told residents to brace for 6 inches (15 centimeters) or more of snow: “Get your shovels handy, get your groceries, and check other needed supplies. The roads will be hard to travel."

A swath of country stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings Monday, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Meanwhile, ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains.

Get the full story here:

What to do after a winter storm What to do after a winter storm Monitor the weather closely Avoid walking or driving on ice and snow Check on animals and people who require special assistance Let your loved ones know you’re safe Conserve food and water If you’re stranded in a car, wait for the storm to pass completely Find the nearest shelter Dress for the weather Shovel snow carefully Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia Use flashlights rather than candles Check for downed power lines near your home Look for broken windows Call a plumber to inspect your pipes Look for ceiling leaks Check nearby trees for broken limbs Avoid using alternate sources for electricity, heating, or cooking that can cause carbon monoxide poisoning Pay attention to your emotional recovery