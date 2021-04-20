Massachusetts tops list of snobbiest states in US

Among all 50 states, Massachusetts ranked the snobbiest.

That’s according to a list published by the career website Zippia, placing the Bay State at the top of the snobbiest states in the U.S.

Go here to see Zippia's map showing where each state ranks.

Massachusetts wasn’t the only state in New England to rank high on Zippia’s list, though. Vermont, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine were rated the second, third, fifth, sixth and ninth snobbiest states, respectively.

“Looks like the northeast may have a smug problem,” Zippia said.

Zippia, based in San Mateo, Calif., determined its ranking by looking at four areas: the percent of each state’s population with a college diploma, the percent of degree-earners with a degree in the arts and humanities, the number of Ivy League colleges in each state, and the average gallons of wine consumed yearly per resident.