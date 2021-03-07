Mass testing, mask wearing help Detroit slow virus' pace

The city reported around 149 new COVID-19 cases and about 20 deaths on April 23. Newly confirmed cases on July 1 numbered around 39, and health officials started seeing fewer daily deaths. But cases began trending up in late fall. On Nov. 30 — following the Thanksgiving holiday — about 329 new cases were confirmed. The numbers have since dropped.

“I think (Duggan’s) leadership, along with that of the Black church, both played major roles,” said the Rev. Kenneth Flowers, who lives outside Detroit, but whose Greater New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church is in the heart of the city.

The city worked with churches and other organizations to preach the importance of masking up, said Flowers, who along with his wife, two daughters, sisters and 90-year-old mother have all recovered from the virus.

“We did testing in our church,” Flowers said. “It saddens and angers me when I see a lot of people in certain areas not wearing their masks and not taking it seriously.”

When the city began receiving vaccine doses in December, it opened up a downtown convention center garage for drive-thru vaccinations for people ages 75 and older, before dropping the age limit.