Masks encouraged in New York, but no city or state mandate

Calls for a revived mask mandate in New York have grown louder as local numbers rise.

An average of more than 2,400 people per day have tested positive for COVID-19 daily across New York state over the past week, up from around 300 new cases per day in late June. Almost two dozen of the state’s 62 counties met the CDC's recommendation threshold for masking up indoors.

“Our leaders are moving slowly while the delta variant does anything but,” the city's public advocate, Jumaane D. Williams, said in a prepared statement criticizing his two fellow Democrats. “Waiting to see if cases rise is equivalent to inviting them to do so. We need an indoor mask mandate now — we needed it a week ago before the CDC issued their directive.”

New York City already requires face coverings in public schools and public transportation.

Cuomo on Monday announced that the vaccinate-or-be-tested policies already covering thousands of municipal employees would be extended to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and for Port Authority employees working in New York facilities beginning Labor Day. The policy will cover more than 70,000 workers, most of whom are already vaccinated.